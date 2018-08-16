Celtic stars rage at team-mate Dedryck Boyata - reports

Several of Celtic’s first-team stars are furious with team-mate Dedryck Boyata, according to the Scottish Sun.

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata. Picture: SNS

The Belgian international was absent from the club’s biggest game of the season to date on Tuesday evening, as the Hoops crashed out of Champions League qualifying following a 2-1 defeat away to AEK Athens.

Though the 27-year-old claimed he was injured, his manager Brendan Rodgers revealed before the game that the player was indeed fully fit.

This came after Boyata’s agent insisted his client was never again play for Celtic after “promises” were broken regarding a potential move in the transfer window.

Without his other first-choice centre-back Kristoffer Ajer through suspension, Rodgers was forced to pick a combination of Jack Hendry and Jozo Simunovic for the game, with neither covering themselves in glory.

It is understood that Boyata should expect a frosty reception the next time he reports for training at Lennoxtown. There is 10 months remaining on his current contract.

