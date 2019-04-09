Celtic star to leave for German underachievers in summer

Dedryck Boyata will leave Celtic this summer for the Bundesliga, according to reports.

The Belgian defender is a key target for German side Hertha Berlin who are willing to make the 28-year-old one of their highest earners around £2million-a-year, report the Scottish Sun.

Celtic's Dedryck Boyata is set to leave. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Boyata’s Celtic deal expires at the end of the season and he is expected to leave after four years at Parkhead.

Hertha, who are 11th in the Bundesliga, are set to offer him £40,000-a-week with a bumper signing on fee.

The team from the German capital have qualified just once for the Chamoions League and have spent two seasons in the second tier since 2010.

The defender has made more than 130 appearances across his time at Celtic Park, winning a glut of trophies. It is reported that Hertha were keen to sign him the player in the summer when he had hoped to move to the Premier League with Fulham interested.

It led to a situation where Boyata didn’t play in a crucial Champions League qualifying match against AEK Athens, which led to Celtic fans unveiling a banner criticising the player in a game in which he scored the winner.