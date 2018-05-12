Celtic star Patrick Roberts eyes Premier League action next season

Celtic’s on loan star Patrick Roberts has eyed Premier League football next season but is unsure whether it will come with Manchester City.

Patrick Roberts has his sights set on the Premier League. Picture: SNS Group Rob Casey

The 21-year-old has been on loan at Celtic Park from the English champions February 2016.

After the completion of his first full season with the club Celtic fans were vocal in their support for the player and their desire for him to return.

This season has been a struggle for Roberts, who Manchester City signed for a substantial fee from Fulham when the player was just 18. He has played just 18 times, netting once.

Asked by Sky Sports News if his ambition was to play Premier League football next season, Roberts said: “Hopefully, that’s the main aim.”

He continued: “Being an English player and having come through the system in the Premier League (the ambition) is to play for a top club in the Premier League.

“I’m at one now with Manchester City and they’re doing well but you’ve got to look at yourself, and what’s best for you, and try to pick the best option possible.

“When the time comes we’ll see. I’ll enjoy the summer and the rest of this season and when it comes to July, kick on from there.”

Roberts has won six trophies with Celtic, and that could rise further if the Hoops win the Scottish Cup against Motherwell.