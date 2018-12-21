Celtic star named in world top 100 for fourth year in succession

Celtic star Kieran Tierney has been named in a top 100 list of the best players in the world under the age of 23 for the fourth year running.

READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers reveals which player he wants to sign for Celtic

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has been named among the world's best young players. Picture: SNS

The website In Bed With Maradona produce their list annually as they look ahead to following year and which youngsters will light up football across the globe.

The IBWM team were effusive in their praise of the 21-year-old after another stellar 12 months.

They wrote: “Whether he’s launching into a crunching tackle or running with intent towards the byline, Celtic supporters can be found spectating with deep felt adoration for their rising star.

“He is the type of wonderkid who only comes around once in a blue moon. Not only is he blessed with the technical attributes to blossom into one of the best full-backs on the continent, he possesses the right level of modesty and level-headedness to guarantee continuous improvement throughout his career.”

However, on the subject of Tierney remaining at Celtic for the long haul, they added: “We know that Tierney is blessed with a passion for the game which will ensure a lengthy and glowing career, the question is: how far can he go?

“A place among the Celtic legends awaits, if he wants it, but his exceptional ability hints at a much bigger future, pitting his wits against Europe’s elite. Deepest condolences to the Bhoys.”