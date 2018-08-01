Celtic star Kieran Tierney features alongside Gareth Bale in BT Sport advert

Have your say

Celtic star Kieran Tierney joined some of the biggest stars in the sporting world for the latest BT Sport advert.

The 21-year-old featured alongside Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, England duo Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli, rugby union’s Sam Warburton, Great Britain’s No.1 women tennis player Johanna Konta, plus BT pundits Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard.

The advert follows a young girl making her way to and from school, competing against the athletes.

Tierney acts as the last line of defence in which the girl hits a football breaking a plant pout, the Celtic defender to turn away in despair.

The Scotland international also features in BT’s advertising billboards.

