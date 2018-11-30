Celtic ‘set to miss out on reported January target’

Have your say

Celtic are set to miss out on Freddie Woodman for a second time, according to reports.

The Newcastle goalkeeper, who has had spells in Scotland with Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, was the subject of interest from the Hoops before sealing a temporary switch to the Dons.

And the champions look to have been foiled a second time with Leeds heading up the chase for Woodman’s services come January.

The Elland Road side are in the midst of a goalkeeping crisis, with on-loan Chelsea ‘keeper Jamal Blackman sidelined with a broken leg, while back-up goalie Bailey Peacock-Farrell suffered an injury of his own.

Leeds academy duo Will Huffer and Kamil Miazek were the two ‘keepers in the senior squad last week.

Both Arsenal and Celtic were understood to be keen on Woodman but were eyeing permanent deals rather than loan arrangements.

Magpies boss Rafa Benitez, however, doesn’t want to lose the 21-year-old, despite Martin Dubravka holding down the No.1 spot at St James’ Park.