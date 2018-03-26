Celtic set to face Republic of Ireland for Scott Brown’s testimonial

Celtic are set to square off against Republic of Ireland in Scott Brown’s upcoming testimonial, according to the Scottish Sun.

Scott Brown has been at Celtic for over ten years. Picture: John Devlin

Talks had been in place to see English Premier League giants Liverpool come to town for the match, but Jurgen Klopp’s side have since withdrawn their availability.

With the match scheduled for May 20, a day after the Scottish Cup final, Martin O’Neill’s national side are now being lined up as likely replacements.

The fixture would take place eight days before the Irish squad face France in the first of a friendly double-header.

Brown has been at Parkhead for close to 11 years after joining in a £4.4million deal from Hibs in the summer of 2007.

