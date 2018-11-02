Celtic scoop up Manager and Player of the Month awards

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and winger James Forrest have been rewarded with the individual Ladbrokes Premiership awards for the month of October.

Brendan Rodgers has been named Manager of the Month for October. Picture: SNS

Rodgers has been named Manager of the Month after leading Celtic to three wins out of three, with a staggering 15 goals scored, during the period.

Forrest, meanwhile, was recognised for his form with the Player of the Month gong. The 27-year-old netted an incredible four goals in the 6-0 win over St Johnstone, while he also nabbed one of Celtic’s strikes in the 5-0 victory over Dundee in midweek.

Celtic also capped off an terrific month domestically with victory over Hearts in the Betfred Cup semi-final.

Rodgers will be looking to make it seven trophies out of seven since arriving in Glasgow when his side square off against Aberdeen in early December.