Celtic’s Vakoun Issouf Bayo fuelled by desire to emulate Dider Drogba

New Celtic signing Vakoun Issouf Bayo revealed fellow countryman Didier Drogba to be his inspiration as he looks to make his mark at Parkhead.

Retired striker Drogba won 105 caps for Ivory Coast during a glittering club career, particularly at Chelsea where he won the Champions League as well as several other major honours.

Brendan Rodgers’ latest recruit, who wants to be known only as Bayo, signed from Dunajska Streda on a four-year deal for a reported fee of £2 million and was introduced on Wednesday night at half-time of the 4-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win over St Mirren.

Speaking at Celtic Park through an interpreter, the 22-year-old Ivory Coast international acknowledged the influence of his country’s football superstar.

He said: “Didier Drogba is a bit like a big brother to me but we haven’t spoken to each other.

“I do hope I can have a career as good as he had but we will see what happens.

“When Didier was much younger, this is when you can compare us, he had speed which is one of my qualities and he was also very good with his head which is also one of my qualities,

“So yes, in a way I am inspired and playing in the same style as a young Didier Drogba.”

Bayo has been delighted with the welcome he has had from Celtic fans since he arrived in Glasgow.

“I have found it very moving and it made me really happy,” he said.

“The fans played a big role in me deciding to sign for Celtic.”

Bayo scored 18 goals in 23 games for the Slovak Super League outfit before he made his move and is looking to continue that form in Scotland.

But he has not played for more than a month and will now concentrate on getting up to speed with the Europa League last-32 clash with Spanish side Valencia next month a goal.