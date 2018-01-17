Celtic’s Tom Rogic looks set to be out until March

Celtic have been hit with a double injury blow.

New signing Marvin Compper is out for a month with a calf strain while Tom Rogic is likely to remain sidelined until March due to a knee problem – ruling the Australian out of the club’s Europa League tie with Zenit St Petersburg in mid-February. Compper isn’t eligible to play for Celtic in Europe after appearing in the Champions League this season for RB Leipzig, the club he left to join the Scottish title holders in a £1 million deal last month. The 32-year-old centre-back was, though, expected to make his first appearance for Celtic as they resume their season following the winter shut down by hosting Brechin City in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday. A problem sustained at the club’s winter training camp last week has put paid to that.

“He has a calf injury,” said Rodgers. “He will probably be out for four weeks. It is unfortunate. He was in Dubai and towards the end of a game we had, that was it.”

Meanwhile, the timescale for Rogic “could be six to eight weeks”, said Rodgers. Coupled with the hamstring problem that will keep Patrick Roberts out until next month and the hernia operation that Stuart Armstrong underwent this week, the Celtic manager conceded his team had “lost quite a bit of creativity”.

He remains “hopeful” the squad will be strengthened with signings before the window closes that will take the issue into consideration.

The prognosis on Armstrong did provided encouragement for the Irishman, who could have the Scotland international available when Zenit visit Celtic Park on 15 February.