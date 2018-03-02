Celtic’s rearranged home fixture with Dundee will take place in April

Celtic’s rearranged fixture at home to Dundee will not take place next midweek, as has been mooted.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk

The game, which fell victim to the white-out that gripped the country, will now be played on 4 April.

It means that Brendan Rodgers’ men will have a full week’s preparation before heading across the city for next Sunday’s derby.

One negative is that Mikael Lustig will not be available for the clash with Rangers. The Swede was sent off during the 2-0 win at Aberdeen. He was supposed to serve his suspension against Dundee before the game was called-off.

It also means they will go into the confrontation with only a six-point lead over the Ibrox men, who have played a game more after thumping St Johnstone 4-1 on Tuesday before the snowstorm fully hit.

READ MORE - Rangers’ 2011 title triumph should act as warning to Celtic