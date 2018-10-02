Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard back for Europa League game in Salzburg

Celtic will have Odsonne Edouard available for tomorrow night’s Europa League group game in Salzburg despite the French striker being forced off during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen following a clattering challenge by Scott McKenna.

Edouard’s team-mate Kieran Tierney yesterday revealed the 20 year old, pictured, had suffered no after effects.

Tierney said: “He’s fine – he’s back training with us.

“You saw the tackle. It’s one of those things you can’t say too much about.

“You just need to get on with it and hope that something like that doesn’t happen to you – you continue to challenge in a fair manner and hope that nothing bad happens.

“Odsonne got lucky because his foot hadn’t been planted. It looked a really sore one at the time, though, so to have him back on the training ground is great for us.

Edouard posted a picture of the tackle on Instgram and Tierney added: “I saw the photograph that Odsonne put on social media. Scott [McKenna] probably never meant to do it but it’s just one of those things. Anyone can mistime a challenge.”