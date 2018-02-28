Celtic’s Mikael Lustig could miss Old Firm clash after Dundee call-off

Celtic’s postponed game against Dundee on Wednesday night means Mikael Lustig will now miss the match against Old Firm rivals Rangers on Sunday week as he serves a one-match suspension.

The 31-year-old Sweden right-back was sent off in the 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday after picking up two yellow cards.

He was due to serve his automatic one-game ban against the Taysiders at Celtic Park but Wednesday’s match was postponed due to snow.

Lustig will be able to play in the home William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Championship side Morton on Saturday but - should the fixture with Dundee not be hastily rearranged - boss Brendan Rodgers will require a replacement for the trip to Ibrox on March 11.

Costa Rica international Cristian Gamboa took over from the Swede in the goalless draw against St Johnstone at Celtic Park on February 18, where fellow right-back Anthony Ralston - fit again after being out since September with a knee injury - sat on the bench.

Rodgers had targeted the Dundee game to bring back on-loan winger Patrick Roberts who has recovered from a hamstring problem which has kept him out since November.

New signing Marvin Compper was set to be involved for the first time against the Dens Park side and could be in line for an appearance against Morton.

The 32-year-old German defender sustained a calf injury training in Dubai in January after signing from RB Leipzig during the transfer window but is fit again.

Rodgers revealed earlier in the week that Dedryck Boyata, who is out for a month with a groin complaint, could be ready for the game against Rangers.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong is expected back after the international break at the end of March following hernia surgery although striker Leigh Griffiths’ return from another calf problem is uncertain after he saw a specialist.