Celtic’s Filip Benkovic pays tribute to victims of Leicester helicopter tragedy

On-loan defender Filip Benkovic has dedicated Celtic’s Betfred Cup semi-final win over Hearts to the victims of the Leicester helicopter tragedy, and paid tribute to Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

An emotional Benkovic spoke about Saturday night’s incident after goals from Scott Sinclair, James Forrest and Ryan Christie had sealed a 3-0 win for Brendan Rodgers’ side over the Jambos at BT Murrayfield.

The £13 million summer signing said: “This news was very bad for everyone. Nobody expected an accident like that.

“So this win [against Hearts], I dedicate it to the families of those affected.

“I met the owner, of course. I hadn’t been there for long, just one month. But I met him - and he was an unbelievable person.

“I really don’t know what else to say about him. It’s such a difficult time.

“It really is a family club, Leicester. I could see that in a month. You could see it within the first few days.

“Everybody is very close there. That’s all I can say. I haven’t spoken to anyone there yet.”

The 21-year-old, who joined Leicester from Dinamo Zagreb during the summer, turned in an assured performance alongside fellow youngster Kristoffer Ajer as Celtic kept a clean sheet against the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders.