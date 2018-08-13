Celtic ‘rejected Dedryck Boyata bids from Fenerbahce and Olympiakos’

Dedryck Boyata’s agent has insisted that Celtic rejected offers from Fenerbahce and Olympiakos, as well as Fulham, for the Belgian international defender.

Jacques Lichtenstein turned up unannounced at Lennoxtown last Friday to demand a face-to-face meeting with Brendan Rodgers, only to leave before the Celtic manager was available.

And he now claims that there were offers of £7 million and £8 million on the table from the Greek and Turkish sides as well as the Craven Cottage club, which Celtic rejected.

Boyata has effectively downed tools after turning down a new contract at Parkhead, and is currently carrying a slight injury according to Lichtenstein.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Lichtenstein said: “Previously there was interest from Fulham, Olympiakos and Fenerbahce - offers of £7 million and £8 million - but apparently Celtic are financially strong enough not to go into that.

“It’s strange, because on the other hand, the club apparently does not have the money to make Dedryck a dignified new contract proposal.”

Fulham had a bid turned down prior to the English window closing last week, and reports in Spain suggest Sevilla are also interested in the 27-year-old, who appeared at the World Cup.

But Boyata may have already played his last game for Celtic, amid reports he won’t feature in the Hoops again for fear of picking up an injury and potentially jeopardising a big-money move.

“Dedryck is currently slightly injured. He does not want to take the risk of making that injury worse, because in four months he can talk to any club about a free transfer,” Lichtenstein is reported to have said.

Rodgers said at the weekend that Lichtenstein had appeared at the club’s training ground, but he hadn’t met with him.

“Dedryck’s agent turned up at the training ground,” Rodgers said. “He wanted to speak to me at 10 o’clock, but at 10.30am I had a game review.

“I told him I wanted to speak to him afterwards, but when I returned after the training, he was no longer there.”

The agent confirmed Rodgers’ comments, adding: “Dedryck did not feel well, that’s why we did not stay, but if Brendan Rodgers wants to reach me, he can always do that.”