Celtic reject £13.5m offer for Olivier Ntcham from Porto - reports

Celtic have rejected a £13.5 million offer from Porto for Olivier Ntcham.

Celtic's Olivier Ntcham has been linked with a move to Porto. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

However, according to reports in France the midfielder is interested in a move to the Portuguese giants.

Porto offered Celtic €15 million plus a sell-on clause according to Goal.com but Celtic want to hold onto their French star who was signed for £4.5 million from Manchester City last season.

Ntcham is reportedly interested in talking to the Portuguese champions and will express that to Celtic, who will be reluctant to sell having already allowed Stuart Armstrong to leave earlier this summer.

The 22-year-old has made eight appearances so far this season and started Celtic’s 3-1 Betfred Cup win over Partick Thistle on Saturday. He is contracted until 2021.

Celtic are back in European action this week when they travel to Lithuania to face champions Suduva in the Europa League play-off round.

