Celtic receive Moussa Dembele boost as Brighton’s interest cools

Celtic’s hopes of keeping Moussa Dembele beyond the January transfer window received a boost with the news that Brighton are set to sign another one of their striking targets.

Brighton had previously been interested in the Celtic striker. Picture: Michael Gillen

The English Premier League side are looking to tie up a deal for PSV striker Jurgen Locadia worth £14.1million.

The South Coast club had previously been interested in Celtic’s French forward and reportedly made an enquiry into the player’s availability last month.

However, they’ve since turned their attention to other targets as they seek to climb up the table.

Dembele has netted 40 goals in 70 appearances since joining in the 2016 summer window from Fulham.

