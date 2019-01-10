Celtic ready to let three players leave on loan

Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu is set to leave the club after just one start and only 155 minutes of first team action.

The 31-year-old was a surprise signing by Brendan Rodgers in the summer but now the Celtic manager is prepared to let him go out on loan.

Signed on a two-year deal after a spell last season at Kilmarnock, the Democratic Republic of Congo internationalist has faded from the scene at Celtic Park, his last appearance a seven-minute cameo in the Europa League win over RB Leipzig at the start of November.

Rodgers said: “Youssouf is at the age where he needs to play really. He came in as a support player to the team but he’s at the age really where he needs to play in the next part of the season so he’ll probably go out on loan.”

Lewis Morgan and Jack Hendry are also likely to be farmed out, but in their cases to gain game time and experience.

Hibs are known to have made an inquiry regarding former St Mirren winger Morgan after Martin Boyle was ruled out for the rest of the season having undergone surgery on a knee injury.

Morgan signed a four-and-a-half year deal with Celtic this time last year and was loaned back to the Buddies for the remainder of last season, helping them win the Championship title.

But he has been used sparingly by Rodgers who cited Ryan Christie, who was farmed out to Aberdeen, as an example of how such deals could work in his club’s favour.

“Lewis just joined the club in the last six months,” said Rodgers. “You saw it with Ryan Christie, a perfect example of if you’re not ready now you can go away on a good loan or a couple of loans and when you come back in and you get your opportunity you’ve got to take it.”

Both Morgan and Hendry are with Celtic at their winter training camp in Dubai but Rodgers has spoken to them about his plans which, he revealed, will be developed when his squad returns to Glasgow this weekend.

He said: “It’s just about time. When you think of Jack coming in a year ago it was a steep learning curve for him, playing under big pressure and big games.

“What he has is potential because there are a lot of really good things to his game and of course when you make mistakes at the big clubs then of course it gets highlighted even more.

“He’s not 17, 18 so he needs to continue with that learning and learn from the mistakes. Sometimes that’s just about getting games elsewhere. That’s something we’ve spoken about and we’d be keen to do.”