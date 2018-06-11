Celtic ready to break transfer record to sign Odsonne Edouard

Celtic are ready to smash their transfer fee to land PSG striker Odsonne Edouard on a permanent deal, according to the Evening Times.

READ MORE - Ex-Celtic star Alan Thompson started Jose Mourinho fight with Lucozade

Odsonne Edouard impressed in a loan spell last season. Picture: John Devlin

The 20-year-old impressed during a loan spell last season and manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to have the Frenchman maintain the club’s attacking prowess for the new campaign.

Celtic agreed a clause with PSG when the season-long loan deal was agreed last August and it is believed they have until Saturday to pull the trigger.

The fee is thought to be in the region of £10million and would therefore shatter the previous club record of £6million paid for each of Chris Sutton and John Hartson in the early noughties.

Edouard has previously stated his desire to return to Parkhead, believing that Rodgers is the perfect manager for his development as a player.

The attacker bagged 11 goals in 29 appearances last term, including a double in Celtic’s 5-0 title-clinching victory over Rangers.