Celtic ‘not interested in Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz’

Celtic will not be making a move for Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz, amid reports speculating that the Brazil Under-20 was a target for the Hoops.

Brendan Rodgers was an interested spectator as City took on Huddersfield last weekend, just days after the Parkhead side completed the loan signing of Daniel Arzani.

Douglas Luiz grapples with Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery during the International Champions Cup match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

The Australian international joined the Hoops on a two-year loan deal after swapping Melbourne City for Manchester.

Arzani’s move to Celtic, combined with previous business between the two clubs, fuelled rumours Rodgers was seeking additional reinforcements from the English Premier League champions, with Douglas Luiz mooted as a possible target.

However, the 20-year-old looks set to sign a loan deal with Benfica instead, according to the Daily Mail.

He spent time last season with Girona - who signed Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan deal earlier this summer - after joining City from Vasco da Gama.

