Celtic new boy omitted from Hoops Europa League squad

Vakoun Issouf Bayo has not been included in Celtic’s Europa League squad for the round of 16 clash with Spanish side Valencia.

The Ivorian striker is yet to kick a ball for the Hoops, and has been omitted from the updated playing pool despite a host of other new signings being listed.

Timothy Weah, left, and Jeremy Toljan have both been added to the squad. Picture: SNS Group

With just three spaces in his squad up for grabs, Brendan Rodgers selected forwards Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah along with right-back Jeremy Toljan.

Burke and Weah have hit the ground running since their respective loan moves from West Bromwich Albion and Paris Saint-Germain, while deadline-day signing Toljan impressed in his 45-minute cameo against St Johnstone last weekend.

The on-loan Borussia Dortmund full-back is a necessary addition given Mikael Lustig’s injury problems - the Swede is struggling with an Achilles issue - while Burke and Weah could fill in for James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard.

Forrest limped out of the Ladbrokes Premiership victory over the McDiarmid Park side with a hamstring problem, and will miss the visit of Hibs on Wednesday and could be ruled out of the Europa League clash as well.

Edouard was stretchered off in the same game with a foot knock and is touch-and-go.

But even if the Frenchman is passed fit for the European matches, the continued absence of Leigh Griffiths for personal reasons makes additional firepower vital for the champions.

The Scotsman reported earlier today how Burke hasn’t ruled out a permanent switch to Celtic, insisting that he wants to “settle down” after playing for five different clubs in four years.