Celtic new boy Marvin Compper out for a month through injury

Have your say

Marvin Compper may have to wait another month to make his Celtic debut after the recent signing picked up a calf injury.

READ MORE - Kris Commons raises fears over Celtic’s defence for Europe

Marvin Compper signed for Celtic last month. Picture: SNS

A deal to sign the 32-year-old was agreed with RB Leipzig in mid-December, though he had to wait for the transfer window to open for his registration to be completed.

He’ll now have to be patient a while longer after picking up an injury during the team’s trip to Dubai. He will be out for three to four weeks.

Celtic will return to domestic action from the three-week winter break this Saturday when Brechin City visit in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Compper’s set-back means Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer will likely continue their partnership at the heart of the defence.

READ MORE - Reports suggest Celtic could move for Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell