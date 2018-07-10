Celtic name starting line-up to face Alashkert

Have your say

Celtic’s starting line-up to take on Armenian side Alashkert has been confirmed.

Brendan Rodgers has opted for the same 3-1-4-2 formation he went with against Shamrock Rovers in Dublin last week.

Craig Gordon starts in goal, while Jack Hendry, Kristoffer Ajer and Jozo Simunovic make up the back three.

Captain Scott Brown will sit in front of the back three with James Forrest and Kieran Tierney operating on either flank of the midfield quartet with Olivier Ntcham and Callum McGregor in the centre.

Up front, Odsonne Edouard will partner Moussa Dembele.

On the subs bench are back-up ‘keeper Scott Bain, Anthony Ralston, Eboue Kouassi, Lewis Morgan, Ryan Christie, Scott Allan and Scott Sinclair.