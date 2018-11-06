Celtic may rekindle interest in previous target after Daniel Arzani injury

Celtic could rekindle their interest in previous target Milad Mohammadi, after Daniel Arzani’s season-ending injury.

The Australian teenager came on for his debut as a second half substitute in the Hoops’ 5-0 win over Dundee last week but was stretchered off just twenty minutes later, having gone down awkwardly while trying to change direction.

Milad Mohammadi, centre, celebrates Karim Ansari Fard's goal for Iran against Portugal at the 2018 World Cup. Picture: Getty Images

Scans have shown he requires an operation to rebuild a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

With the 19-year-old out of action until next season, Celtic could turn their attentions to Akhmat Grozny full back Mohammadi, who was linked with the champions in the last transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who gained notoriety at the World Cup after his failed somersault throw-in for Iran against Spain, is out of contract next summer.

Able to operate on either flank as well as on the left wing, Mohammadi could provide an option at right back as well as further up the park if Celtic chose to pursue his services.

Reports in Turkey suggest the Iranian is back on Celtic’s radar, but face competition from Fenerbahce.