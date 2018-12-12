Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers calls possible gameplan ‘unworkable’

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists it is “unworkable” to play for the point against Salzburg which will guarantee qualification for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

The Austrian side have won all five Group B matches and are already through, with the Hoops needing a draw at Parkhead on Thursday night to make sure they join them in the last 32.

The Northern Irishman stressed his side, unbeaten in 10 matches, will go into the last fixture in the pool focused on winning.

“We do that with every game,” he said.

“It is unworkable (to play for draw), as a coach, a manager...especially when your game is based around an offensive game and aggressive game. Our intent is always to go and win.

“Of course there are certain stages in the game, especially towards the end when you are in an advantageous position when you can manage the game.

“But I think it is always dangerous to go into a game thinking you only need a point, especially for us, a team that really play a pressure game. If we come off that pressure, then it is always difficult for us.

“I think it going to be a very difficult position for us.

“Some people say you only need a point, but they have won five out of five games, one of the few teams in European competition to have done that.

“I am sure, for them, the motivation will be come to try to make it six out of six.

“They have been very impressive over the last couple of years, they got to the semi-finals last year and I am sure they come not wanting to blot their record. We know it’s a tough game.”