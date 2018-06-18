Celtic linked with Thierry Ambrose amid interest from Nice

Celtic are reportedly interested in Manchester City’s Thierry Ambrose, but the youngster is understood to be a target for OGC Nice, according to reports in France.

The 21-year-old spent the 2017/18 season on loan at NAC Breda in the Netherlands, where he scored ten goals and contributed five assists in 32 matches, and his exploits have caught the eye of former City midfielder Patrick Vieira.

Patrick Vieira is keen on bringing Ambrose to Nice. Picture: Getty Images

The former France international took charge at Nice last week, and knows Ambrose well from his time as a coach with City’s youth teams.

According to L’Equipe, Ambrose has been scouted by Anderlecht, Bordeaux and Celtic but Onze Mondial reports that Nice’s interest is at an advanced stage.

One reason Vieira is keen on a reunion with Ambrose is the likely departure of Alassane Plea.

The 25-year-old forward is expected to leave the Allianz Riviera this summer but Ambrose could be brought in as a replacement for the former Lyon youngster.

Ambrose was attached to AJ Auxerre as a child, joining City at the age of just 16.

In his first season with City’s Academy he finished top scorer and his performances prompted an invitation from then boss Manuel Pellegrini to train with the first team.

He has been capped by France at Under-16, Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level and despite a serious knee injury, caught the eye of Pep Guardiola on his return to action.

During his season in the Dutch Eredivisie, Ambrose was the only player in the division to score against the “big three” of Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord.

