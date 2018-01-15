Celtic linked with return for Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda

Celtic have been linked with a January move for Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda.

Celtic were linked with a move for the player in the summer. Picture: Getty

The 21-year-old was said to be a target of Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers in the summer, though Chelsea decided to keep him at Stamford Bridge for the first half of the campaign.

Last month it was reported that Chelsea had decided to make the Belgian available on a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

Bournemouth are said to be leading the chase for the midfielder, though the Daily Mail are reporting that both Celtic and Nottingham Forest are monitoring the situation in case his switch to the South Coast falls through.

Musonda has represented Belgium 12 times at under-21 level and spent a year on loan at Real Betis between January 2016 and January 2017.

Celtic are also said to be keen on Chelsea’s Lewis Baker, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old midfielder signed a season-long loan earlier in the campaign, but manager Tony Pulis revealed the player could make an early return to his parent club in the January window.

