Celtic-linked player ‘misses winter training camp to hold talks with club’

Maryan Shved, the Ukrainian winger linked with Celtic last week, has not travelled to Karpaty Lviv’s winter training camp, the club’s vice-president has confirmed.

Oleg Smalyichuk revealed that the 21-year-old was holding talks with another club, and had been omitted from the training squad to try and finalise a move.

Maryan Shved vies for the ball with France's Jean-Phillipe Gbamin during a UEFA Euro 2017 U21 Championship qualifier. Picture: Getty Images

The Hoops have already brought in Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah but Brendan Rodgers is understood to be keen on adding more.

Shved has hit eight goals and three assists in 17 games for the Ukrainian side and could cost Celtic in the region of £2 million.

As an 18-year-old, Shved signed a five-year deal with La Liga side Sevilla after turning down Valencia, but solely played for the club’s B team, Sevilla Atletico.

He returned to his homeland in 2017, having made just one league appearance for the Andalusian outfit.