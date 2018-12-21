Celtic: Leigh Griffiths hits back at critics with social media post

Have your say

Leigh Griffiths has hit back at online critics with a strongly-worded post on his Instagram page.

READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers reveals which player he wants to sign for Celtic

Leigh Griffiths has taken a break from football. Picture: SNS

The Celtic striker posted a meme which read: “Never kick me when I’m down because when I get back up... you’re f****d.”

Griffiths is taking a break from football to deal with “ongoing issues” away from the pitch.

He has received the full backing of his manager Brendan Rodgers, while the majority of the Scottish football community has been supportive of the player.

However, there have been detractors on social media, most notably former SPL chief Roger Mitchell who tweeted his belief that Griffiths had to take responsibility for his actions.

Leigh Griffiths' Instagram post.

Griffiths thanked his supporters in a previous message, which was shared by Celtic’s official website.