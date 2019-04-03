Celtic latest: Snag in defender pursuit? | Pre-season plans confirmed | Update on two targets

The latest news, transfer gossip and rumours from Celtic Park...

Austrian pre-season trip confirmed

Celtic will head to Austria once again for pre-season, with the Hoops confirming a friendly against fourth-tier side Pinkafeld on June 26.

As many as 12 players could be on an extended break due to international commitments, but the first-team squad will nevertheless head for Stegersbach in late June.

It will be the third time the Celts have travelled to the country for pre-season training.

Has Alvarez interest hit a snag?

Celtic are reportedly in a head-to-head battle with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven for Club America defender Edson Alvarez, according to Nacion Deportes.

However, the Mexican side are reportedly seeking as much as £9 million for the versatile defender - the same the Hoops paid Paris Saint-Germain for striker Odsonne Edouard.

The 21-year-old has been deployed in defensive midfield in recent matches, so would a £9 million outlay for what is effectively two players be seen as a good move? Time will tell...

Burke transfer update

Oliver Burke has admitted he would jump at the chance to stay at Celtic - if the decision was up to him. The on-loan West Brom winger was speaking ahead of Celtic’s match with St Mirren.

He said: “If it was down to myself, I would snatch it right up. I think it’s an amazing club and I’m very happy here and enjoying my football, so why wouldn’t I want to stay here?

“But it’s totally out of my hands. I am a West Brom player and they own me, but hopefully I can speak with my agent and get something sorted or something like this.”

Rose ‘set to join Monchengladbach’

Red Bull Salzburg manager Marco Rose will reportedly take charge of Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer, potentially ending any link with Celtic.

The German had been loosely linked with the head coach role at Celtic, but the 42-year-old looks set to succeed Dieter Hecking at Borussia-Park.

Hecking, who was with VfB Leipzig at the time Rose was a youth at the club, announced he would be stepping down at the end of the current season.