Celtic latest: Scottish football stars rally around Griffiths | injury boost ahead of Salzburg clash

Scottish football personalities have lent words of support to striker Leigh Griffiths, and Kieran Tierney will return to the Celtic side for Salzburg visit.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths will take a break away from football to help resolve "ongoing issues". Picture: SNS

Scottish football stars rally around Griffiths

Several Scottish football stars, both past and present, have rallied around Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths after it was revealed the player will be out for the foreseeable future as he battles “ongoing issues”.

Brendan Rodgers confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon, saying the 27-year-old would be offered professional care in order to help him through his personal struggles.

After the revelation was made, several highly prominent SPFL personalities delivered messages of support.

BT pundit Chris Sutton wrote on Twitter: “Best wishes and support to Leigh Griffiths. Lets hope to see him back in a Celtic shirt before long...”

Former Celtic and current St Johnstone striker Tony Watt said: “Hope Griffiths gets all the help he needs. Amazing management from Rodgers. Had a lot of help in the past if I ever struggled.

“Russel Slade being probably the best. Saved my career. Health is most important and your brain is a dangerous thing! He’ll come back even stronger.”

Former Hibs striker and BBC pundit Tam McManus added: “All the best to Leigh hope he goes away and gets his issues sorted out clearly affecting his game this season but more importantly his life.

“No longer a stigma to ask for help. Celtic I’m sure will do everything they can to get him back on track.”

Injury boost ahead of Salzburg clash

Celtic have been handed a boost ahead of their Europa League clash with Red Bull Salzburg after it was revealed Kieran Tierney will be fit enough to play.

The Scottish international missed the 5-1 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend with a groin problem.

In his place Emilio Izaguirre performed well in the left-back spot, but Tierney is likely to return to the starting XI for this crucial match.

Brendan Rodgers’ side require just a point to see themselves through to the last 32 of the tournament.