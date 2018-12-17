Celtic latest: Ryan Christie injury latest, update on Kieran Tierney, reaction to Valencia draw

The latest news and gossip from Celtic Park...

Rodgers gives update on Ryan Christie

Ryan Christie sustained a bad injury against Red Bull Salzburg. Picture: Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Ryan Christie is back running already, despite the attacker sustaining a nasty-looking injury that forced him out of the 2-1 Europa League loss to Red Bull Salzburg last Thursday.

The Hoops missed Christie’s industry in midfield as they went down 2-0 to Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday on Ladbrokes Premiership duty, but could have the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle man back before too long.

Speaking on Monday, Rodgers said: “Ryan Christie is back running on the field and is pushing himself to getting back playing. It’s great news for us.”

Tierney latest after defender misses Hibs clash

Kieran Tierney missed the 2-0 defeat to Hibs on Sunday with a hip complaint, Brendan Rodgers has revealed. Celtic lined up with Emilio Izaguirre on the left side of defence with the Scotland international missing from the matchday squad.

The Celtic boss confirmed that the defender had picked up a knock on Europa League duty, ruling him out of the clash with Hibs.

“Kieran has had a hip issue which was feeling sore after the other night,” Rodgers said when asked about the 21-year-old’s absence.

Rodgers welcomes Europa League draw

Brendan Rodgers has welcomed the Europa League Round of 32 draw that paired Celtic with La Liga side Valencia.

Speaking on Monday, the Hoops boss said: “I’m delighted to be in the draw. It’s a game against one of the great Spanish teams. It will be a tough test. We’d like to take some sort of advantage into the second leg.

“They’ve got very good players. They played very well at Old Trafford. It will be a tough examination for us.”

The Northern Irishman also hinted that Celtic will be stronger by the time they face the Spaniards in mid-February.

He continued: “We’re very clear within the club as to what we need to do. That’s to strengthen. Yesterday’s result didn’t tell us anything we didn’t already know.”

“My players might not always be at their very best but they will always give their very best.

“We’ve got 13 days to go to finish of a very busy part of the season. The players have given so much and everything in the League is in our hands.”