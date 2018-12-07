Celtic latest: New January target? | Key man ‘could return’ against Kilmarnock | Defender opens up over Celtic link

The latest news and rumours from Celtic Park...

Shankland scouting mission?

Scott Brown addresses the players in the Celtic huddle before a match. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic are one of a number of clubs to have scouted Lawrence Shankland, according to reports.

The former Aberdeen striker has been in fine form for Ladbrokes Championship leaders Ayr United, with Swansea City understood to be preparing a six-figure bid for the 23-year-old.

The Hoops haven’t had their problems to seek in attack this season, with Leigh Griffiths struggling with injuries and Moussa Dembele departing for Lyon on the final day of the summer transfer window. It’s possible Celtic could sign Shankland and loan him back to the Honest Men for the remainder of the current campaign, as they did with Lewis Morgan and St Mirren.

Lustig back for Killie clash?

Mikael Lustig could shake off an injury in time to face Kilmarnock.

The defender sat out Wednesday’s draw with Motherwell at Fir Park, with Cristian Gamboa deputising.

However, the Sweden international could return to the starting line-up having come through training unscathed on Friday.

Memisevic opens up on Celtic link

A defender linked with Celtic has admitted contact from the Hoops but insists there hasn’t been any concrete offer.

Samir Memisevic - who replaced ex-Celt Virgil van Dijk at Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie - has been offered a new three-year deal according to reports in the Daily Record and doesn’t appear to be pushing for a move away from the northern Dutch-based club.

Rodgers slams racist fan

Brendan Rodgers has hit out at the Aberdeen fan who racially abused Celtic winger Scott Sinclair during the Betfred Cup final.

A video emerged online of the ugly incident as the former Manchester City and Aston Villa midfielder stepped up to take a penalty during the second half at Hampden.

A fan in the Aberdeen section of the ground can be heard calling Sinclair a “f****** black b******.”

The Celtic boss said: “There’s no place for racial abuse. It cannot be tolerated. We play in great, intense atmospheres but it’s not something we want to see.

“Scott deals admirably with it.”