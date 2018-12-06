Celtic latest: January move for defender? | Transfer target boost | Match for Cancer update

Celtic have been linked with a renewed bid for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna. The centre-back scored the only goal of the game as the Dons defeated Rangers 1-0 at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Both teams finished with ten men after Sam Cosgrove and Alfredo Morelos were sent off for Aberdeen and Rangers respectively.

A general view of Celtic Park stadium. Picture: SNS Group

Abd the Scotland international - who was linked with moves to Aston Villa and Celtic during the last transfer window - could be the subject of renewed interest from the Hoops, who are keen to bolster their backline in January.

BT Sport presenter Darrell Currie dropped a heavy hint on Twitter that Brendan Rodgers’ side could try to tempt McKenna to Parkhead.

Currie wrote: “Scott McKenna’s display at Ibrox tonight will only increase interest in him this January. What a player he’s developing into. “You can see why Aston Villa bid so high for him, and why Celtic will no doubt be in for him again soon...”

Celtic have also been handed a boost in their reported pursuit of Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

The highly-rated shotstopper had been linked with a move to Leeds United, but Elland Road boss Marcelo Bielsa has suggested that a proposed move is not on the cards.

Bielsa’s comments will be of interest to the Hoops, and to Arsenal, who were also monitoring the former Aberdeen and Kilmarnock ‘keeper’s situation.

Meanwhile. Celtic have announced that September’s ‘A Match for Cancer’ raised an incredible £208,753 for charity.

Two teams, headed up by ex-Celt Stiliyan Petrov and current Liverpool midfielder James Milner and featuring a host of former Hoops stars and legends of the game played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Parkhead.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp assumed management duties for the day.

