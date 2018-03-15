Celtic keen to face Liverpool in Scott Brown testimonial

Celtic have approached Liverpool with a view to hosting the Anfield side in a testimonial match for long-serving captain Scott Brown.

The 32-year-old midfielder is now in his tenth season at Parkhead since signing from Hibs for £4.4 million in 2007 and according to reports, Brendan Rodgers’ former side have been sounded out over a pre-season date in July or August.

Scott Brown is in his tenth year with Celtic, having joined from Hibs in 2007. Picture: SNS Group

Brown is on track to become the first captain in Scottish football to win a “double Treble,” and was honoured with a testimonial dinner earlier this month.

Both Celtic and Liverpool are understood to be holding talks over possible dates, and if a fixture is set, it would be the first time Rodgers has faced the Reds since he was replaced by Jurgen Klopp in October 2015.

The two teams have faced off six times in European competition since the mid-1960s, with Liverpool winning just one match, drawing three, and losing twice.

John Hartson of Celtic challenges Liverpool defender John Arne Riise during a UEFA Cup quarter final match in March 2003. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Martin O’Neill’s Celtic side defeated the Reds 3-1 on aggregate during their run to the 2003 UEFA Cup final, while Liverpool progressed on away goals in September 1997 after a 2-2 draw at Parkhead and a goalless draw at Anfield.

The sides met in Europe in 1966, with Celtic winning the first leg 1-0 and the Reds turning it around to win 2-0 in the second leg.

Brown has made 461 appearances for the Hoops, scoring 37 goals, and also holds the club’s record for number of games played in Europe.

