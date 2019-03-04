‘Celtic is a giant club’ - Jose Mourinho questions Brendan Rodgers’ decision to leave

Ex-Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has questioned Brendan Rodgers’ decision to leave Celtic during the season.

• READ MORE: Leicester fans chant anti-Celtic song - Hoops fans have last laugh

The Portuguese legend hailed Celtic’s status but understood the Northern Irishman’s desire to manage in the Premier League.

However, when asked by beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys about Rodgers’ decision to leave “now” Mourinho admitted that if he was in that position he would have told Leicester to wait until pre-season so to finish the season and win another Premiership title.

“Your now is perfect,” he said. “If you tell me I am surprised by Brendan leaving Celtic to go to Leicester I would say not be surprised because the Scottish championship, with all the respect, is not the same as the Premier League.

“Celtic is a giant club but the Premier League is the Premier League so I am not surprised he comes (to the Premier League).

Jose Mourinho questioned the timing of Brendan Rodgers' exit from Celtic. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty

“If I was in his position I would get your now and say to Leicester I want to come to you but not now. I want to come next season, I want to be champion in Scotland. I want to leave in the right moment and in my opinion the right moment would be pre-season.”

Celtic fans unveiled a second banner during the Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday which read: ““Cups are not won by individuals but by men in a team - who put their club before personal prestige.”

It followed the one at Tynecastle last week. That one said: “You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt. Always a Fraud.”

Mourinho was in charge of Chelsea when Rangers boss Steven Gerrard slipped playing for Liverpool under Rodgers, a game the Anfield side lost 2-0 and is seen as they one which cost the team the Premier League title.

The ex-Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager was also in charge of Porto when the Portuguese side defeated Celtic in the 2003 Uefa Cup final.