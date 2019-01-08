Celtic injury latest: Brendan Rodgers gives update on fitness of key players

Odsonne Edouard will resume training with the Celtic squad this week, Brendan Rodgers has confirmed, but uncertainty surrounds a return for Kieran Tierney.

The French striker sustained an adductor injury in Celtic’s 3-0 win over Motherwell in December and although he came on as a sub in the Ladbrokes Premiership matches against Aberdeen and Rangers, there were still doubts over his fitness.

Speaking to the Celtic View, Rodgers confirmed that the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster would return to the fold this week.

Rodgers said: “The break is good for the injured players, but a few of them are still a little while away from full fitness.

“Odsonne will train later on in the week.”

However, a return for Tierney is still unclear, with the Scotland international sidelined since early December with a knee injury.

Tierney didn’t feature against Kilmarnock in Celtic’s 5-1 win on December 8, and was out injured for the trips to Hibs and Aberdeen, as well as the home fixtures against Motherwell and Dundee.

He was named on the bench for the Old Firm clash on December 29 but was an unused sub.

Rodgers added: “Kieran probably won’t train this week, but there’s a good period for him to work closely with the medical team.”

Hoops midfielder Tom Rogic suffered a broken hand as Australia slumped to a shock defeat by Jordan in their opening match in the Asian Cup.

However, he is expected to be fit to play in the Socceroos’ second match against Palestine in the Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Friday.