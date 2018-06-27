Celtic in talks with right-back Moses Odubajo - reports

Have your say

Celtic could be on the verge of their third summer signing after inviting Moses Odubajo to the team’s training camp in Austria.

Moses Odubajo last played in the play-off final for Hull City two years ago. Picture: Getty

The 24-year-old will soon be a free agent as contract with Hull City winds down and both the Daily Record reports that Celtic have opened talks with the player.

Odubajo was once viewed as a hot prospect in English football after establishing himself in the Hull first-team as the Tigers won promotion to the Premier League.

However, a devastating knee injury the following pre-season has robbed the former England under-20 international of two years. The last game he played was Hull’s play-off final triumph against Sheffield Wednesday.

He finally came back to fitness towards the end of last term and is now looking to regain some career momentum.

