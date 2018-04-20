Celtic in talks with Leigh Griffiths over new contract

Celtic are looking to sign Leigh Griffiths to a new contract, despite the striker still having three years left on his current deal.

READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers wants title party before Celtic-Rangers clash

Leigh Griffiths is already contracted until 2021. Picture: SNS

Manager Brendan Rodgers admitted on Thursday that he’d love to have Griffiths stay at Celtic for the rest of the players career and negotiations are underway to keep him at Parkhead beyond 2021.

Rodgers said: “I’d love to have him here and tie him down. Talks are ongoing with his representatives and he’s a player we want to keep.”

Despite suffering a number of knocks and niggles this campaign, Griffiths has still managed to net 13 goals for Celtic in all competitions as he continues to battle Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard for a place in the side.

The ex-Hibs striker is hopeful of emulating Scott Brown by staying at Celtic long enough in order to receive a testimonial match.

READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers: Rangers instability has hurt Graeme Murty