Celtic in talks to acquire stake in Irish side Shamrock Rovers

Celtic are reportedly in talks with Shamrock Rovers with a view to acquiring a stake in the Irish club.

The Daily Mail reports that majority shareholder Dermot Desmond is the driving force behind the negotiations which, if successful, could see the Scottish champions become substantial holders in the south Dublin outfit.

Tallaght Stadium, home of Shamrock Rovers. Pictures: Getty Images

A positive outcome would likely see Celtic having first refusal on any up-and-coming Rovers stars catching the eye in the club’s Academy.

Hoops youngsters could also be handed valuable first-team experience with the League of Ireland side in return.

The two clubs already have a good relationship, with the Glasgow side travelling to the Tallaght Stadium for friendly matches for the last two summers.

The Hoops are understood to be keen on strengthening their Irish links. At the tail-end of 2017, Celtic were reported to be exploring a similar link-up with Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners.