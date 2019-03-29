Celtic holding contract talks with midfield duo and defender, reveals Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon has confirmed Celtic are holding contract talks with three Parkhead stalwarts.

Ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm clash with Rangers, in which a win would surely all but seal an eighth consecutive league title for the Hoops, the interim manager revealed there were three players being lined up for extended deals.

Interim boss Neil Lennon is planning for the future. Picture: SNS Group

Speaking to the media, Lennon said: “Discussions are still ongoing at the minute. [Lustig] and a few others are speaking as well, like Scott Sinclair and Nir Bitton as well, that’s ongoing at the minute.”

The Swedish international defender joined Celtic in January 2012, and his initial deal runs out this summer. However, despite interest from clubs in his homeland, he looks likely to extend his stay in Glasgow.

Bitton arrived in the summer of 2013, and while his deal runs until summer 2020, Celtic appear keen to tie him up on a longer deal.

Sinclair, one of former manager Brendan Rodgers’ first signings, also has a deal until 2020 after joining in August 2016.

The former Manchester City, Aston Villa and Swansea winger signed a four-year deal with the champions and has scored 60 goals so far for Celtic.