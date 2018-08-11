Celtic haven’t kept promises, says Dedryck Boyata’s agent

Dedryck Boyata’s agent last night launched an astonishing blast at Celtic and accused them of broken promises as he heads closer to the exit door.

The Begian stopper had an excellent World Cup and has attracted from across Europe, with Fulham, Lyon and Sevilla linked.

And Boyata’s agent, Jacques Lichtenstein, believes Celtic only have themselves to blame after they blew the chance to extend his contract last season.

And he claims the Hoops assured him they would be sympathetic to Boyata moving in this transfer wondow...only to ignore all offers.

He said: “Celtic are a very big club, but don’t behave like one.

“Dedryck is disappointed because he has been made promises that have not been kept.

“He is still under contract with Celtic until June 2019. Since his arrival from Manchester City, he has always been very happy at the club, showing his pride in wearing this jersey.

“After having a magnificent World Cup with Belgium, we received concrete interest from different clubs playing in major championships.

“After very good league seasons and the World Cup campaign, Celtic have been given the opportunity to sell the player for a price many times the amount invested on his arrival in 2015.

“But Celtic have not responded to the interest of other clubs.

“Phone calls have gone unanswered. Requests for meetings have been refused. The official offers were left unanswered, sending the message clearly that Celtic did not want to sell the player.

“Apparently, they want the player to stay and they have publicly stated that they want to extend his contract...except that we never received any concrete extension offer last season despite three meetings with management to discuss it.

“For 18 months, there have been concrete interest from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs. Celtic asked us and the player to stay and they would be open to a move in the next transfer market. Dedryck never objected, never complained and totally agreed.

“So it is normal that the player is disappointed by this promise not held by the club. He loves Celtic and his supporters, but there is a lack of respect and lack of confidence.

“Other clubs respect their promises. Anderlecht, for example, has extended the contract of the Belgian international Leander Dendoncker, with the promise of being open to a departure.

“One must also consider how a player feels when one of his team-mates, Stuart Armstrong, two years younger and who is also in his last year of contract, is sold for £8 million with bonuses to Southampton, yet Celtic do not even want to discuss a transfer with us.

“Obviously, Celtic have enough money to refuse bids of more than £6 million for a player who is in his last year of contract.

“But when it comes to negotiate a new contract for a player they say is so important to them and is at the top of world football, Celtic don’t seem to want to know.

“When a club promises a player they will be cooperative in the next transfer window, but does not keep its promise, it seems obvious that they will not keep their promise of extending his contract.

“I understand that Celtic wants to get the best transfer amount for the player - that’s how it works.

“But I don’t understand why they did not even respond to any offers. Those clubs have waited for Celtic to respond and then gone out and signed other players when they heard nothing back.

“A Serie A club has asked for a meeting with Celtic who have refused it. The transfer window closes in a week in Italy, but obviously this club will not wait until the last day to recruit a central defender.

“To ignore them again would be disappointing for Dedryck and also for the club.”