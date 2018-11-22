Celtic handed triple boost as stars return from injury

Kieran Tierney has declared himself ready to play for Celtic at Hamilton on Saturday after reluctantly sitting out Scotland’s crucial Nations League double header against Albania and Israel.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: MLS sides eye Celtic ace | Beating Celtic ‘success’ for Rangers | Hibs injury blow | Celtic-Rangers ticket row

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney has declared himself fit. Picture: SNS

The full-back was sent home from Scotland’s camp before the weekend trip to Albania with a hamstring problem.

Speaking at Celtic’s Lennoxtown training centre, Tierney said: “I went to Scotland training and tried my best, but the first few days it was a bit tight still and I felt something.

“For me, I said I was fine, I will carry on, but they said they can’t take risks like that, so ultimately they pulled me out and sent me for a scan. After that I had to come in here for rehab for a couple of days.

“I’ve been training the last couple of days and it’s getting better. We know what the problem is, so it’s just managing it now.”

Scott Brown and Leigh Griffiths are also back in training for Celtic after recent injury problems.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said: “Browny’s back in training, Leigh is back in which is very good news as well, he looks fit and strong and working hard.”

On whether the pair will be in the squad to face Hamilton, Rodgers said: “We’ll assess that on Friday, it might be too early for that.”