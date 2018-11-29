Celtic handed massive boost as Salzburg defeat RB Leipzig

Celtic require just a point from their final group game to qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League after Red Bull Salzburg defeat RB Leipzig.

Fredrik Gulbrandsen scored the only goal of the game for the Austrian side at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg.

That means Salzburg have won Group B and will have nothing to play for when they travel to Parkhead in a fortnight’s time.

Leipzig trail Celtic by three points with one game remaining. They will need to defeat Rosenborg in Germany and then hope Salzburg do them a favour in Glasgow.

Celtic were able to push themselves into second place in the group as Scott Sinclair’s first-half header was enough to defeat Rosenborg.