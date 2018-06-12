Celtic hail ‘magnificent’ support as 2018/19 season tickets sell out

Celtic have praised their fans for a “magnificent show of commitment” after the club announced it had sold out its season ticket allocation for the 2018/19 campaign.

READ MORE - Watch: ‘Steven Gerrard’ and ‘Brendan Rodgers’ in hilarious debate

Celtic fans have jumped at the chance to watch their team in action again next season. Picture: SNS

Supporters have snapped up all 52,500 briefs as they hope to see their team complete an eighth successive Scottish title.

Brendan Rodgers and his men are also looking to add an unprecedented third consecutive domestic treble, while they’ll be aiming to make further inroads on the continent after reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League last term.

A statement on the club website read: “We are delighted to announce that standard season tickets for the 2018/19 season are now officially sold out.

“A magnificent show of commitment from supporters has seen them snapping up season tickets in their thousands, ensuring their place at Paradise to watch Brendan Rodgers’ double treble-winning team in action once again.

“Disappointed fans who missed out on a season ticket this year can now join the 2019/20 season ticket waiting list for a chance to buy a seat for next season.

“Fans are also encouraged to keep an eye on the official Celtic website and social media channels for match-by-match ticket availability. There will be a limited number of match-by-match tickets available for selected games throughout the season.”

READ MORE - Scottish football transfer LIVE: Blackpool want Rangers striker, Hearts & Hibs chase ‘keeper and Celtic midfielder on way out?