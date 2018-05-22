Celtic given deadline and asking price for Odsonne Edouard - reports

Celtic will have until 31 May to make an offer worth £10million to PSG for striker Odsonne Edouard, according to the Scottish Sun.

Odsonne Edouard has stated his preference for staying with Celtic. Picture: John Devlin

The 20-year-old Frenchman impressed in a season-long loan from the Ligue 1 club and Celtic are keen to tie him up on a permanent deal.

It is understood that the transfer would have be £5million in an upfront payment, as well as an additional £5million in additional fees and clauses.

Edouard has made it clear he wishes to stay in Glasgow, praising Brendan Rodgers’ abilities as a coach as he seeks to develop his skills further.

After weeks of negotiations, PSG have given Celtic until the end of this month to make an offer, or the Ladbrokes Premiership champions could risk losing him to another side.

