Celtic flop Saidy Janko signs four-year deal with Porto

Former Celtic right-back Saidy Janko has signed for Portuguese giants Porto.

Saidy Janko in action for Celtic. Picture: SNS

The 22-year-old has moved from French club Saint-Etienne, agreeing a four-year deal to complete the shock switch.

Janko left Celtic last summer after two years on the books at Parkhead.

Originally signed from Manchester United by old boss Ronny Deila he quickly lost the confidence of Brendan Rodgers and was sent out on loan to Barnsley at the end of the 2016 summer transfer window.

His final game for the club proved to be the away leg of Celtic’s Champions League play-off against Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Rodgers’ side managed to make it through but only after seeing their three-goal first-leg lead cut to one when Janko collided with goalkeeper Craig Gordon, allowing Ovidiu Hoban to score.

