Celtic flop Marvin Compper heading for early exit

Have your say

Celtic defender Marvin Compper could be leaving the club in the January transfer window.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic eye £2m right-back | Celtic could sign target and loan him back | Rangers boss on how he’ll use Defoe

Marvin Compper has played just once since signing for Celtic. Picture: SNS

Parkhead chiefs are in discussions with the player’s representatives as they look to release him from his contract 18 months early.

Compper was signed in last year’s January transfer window from RB Leipzig for a fee of around £1 million.

However, he has made just appearance since his signing, playing 83 minutes of a Scottish Cup victory over Greenock Morton last March.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said: “There’s nothing as of yet – the club are speaking to Marvin’s representatives to try and find a solution.”