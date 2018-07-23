Celtic flop admits refusing to leave because his wages were too good

Former Celtic winger Derk Boerrigter has admitted refusing to leave the club despite being completely cast out of the first-team picture because his weekly wage was too good to give up.

Derk Boerrigter struggled with injuries during his time at Celtic. Picture: Getty

The Dutchman arrived from Ajax for £3million in the summer of 2013 but would make only 26 appearances over the course of three seasons.

Injuries and indifferent form when he did feature hampered his chances in the first-team. After Neil Lennon departed the club he would play only a further three times under new boss Ronny Deila.

Despite playing his last fixture in August 2014, it would be almost two years later before he finally left the club.

Boerrigter reveals that although Celtic wanted to negotiate an early release, he refused to go unless he received what was owed to him under the terms of his contract.

He told ExProfs: “They wanted to get rid of me. But I stayed, and I say so honestly, because of the money. The salary was too good to give up.

“Celtic tried to negotiate. They wanted to give me three months’ salary. But I wanted something more and we did not reach an agreement. Then I stayed and I got all twelve.”

The 31-year-old, who announced his retirement earlier this year after failing to find a new club, also failed to see eye to eye with former boss Deila.

He felt the Norwegian wanted a different kind of winger and their relationship broke down as a result.

Asked why he struggled at Celtic, he added: “Injuries and the trainer, Ronny Deila. I do not want to criticise him - I’m not like that at all - but this man had a way of playing football that did not suit me. He wasn’t good for the type of player I am.

“The wide players had to go inside, to give the full-backs the space to come outside, while I would rather go for the one against one if that opportunity arose.

“Then I was allowed to look for another club. That’s how it goes. One trainer makes you, the other makes you crack.”

