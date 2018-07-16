Celtic Fans TV to launch this week after Champions League qualifier

Celtic fans are set to have their say after every game following the launch of Celtic Fans TV.

Celtic fans are about to have their say straight after the match. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

The new YouTube channel will debut after the club’s Champions League first round second-leg qualifier against Alashkert on Wednesday with fans encouraged to find the presenter outside the Emirates Arena straight after the game.

Fan TV channels are popular in the Premier League with many clubs having fans reaction after games, although they have proven to be divisive among fans bases as clips are shared around social media.

One of those involved in the channel said on the trailer: “We’re going to be here, outside the stadium, every week this season giving you the chance to have your say straight after full-time.”

The channel plans to be at games home and away every week.

